ASHLAND In a week that started with sad news from the western side of the commonwealth, a gathering of the who’s who of northeastern Kentucky heard a flurry of good news by way of about $50 million worth of projects and developments in Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties.
While Gov. Andy Beshear could not make it due to the storm situation in western Kentucky, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, Senior Adviser Rocky Adkins and former Gov. Steve Beshear (also Andy’s father) announced multiple projects and developments for the region, from the first moves toward reopening a portion of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital as an Addiction Recovery Care rehab, to a $45.7 million roads project on U.S. 60 to grant monies for the Ashland convention center to a whole bevy of water and sewer updates.
Adkins, the former house majority leader and longtime Democrat of the 99th District, acted as Ed McMahon Tuesday, handing cardboard checks to the various mayors, judge-executives and dignitaries for the water projects.
“This is a great day for this entire region,” Adkins said. “Bringing good news during challenging times is special. When Gov. Beshear first took office, he had the challenge of COVID-19, now he has the challenge of the tornadoes. These announcements aren’t about politics, they’re about investing your hard-earned tax dollars into the people of this region.”
Adkins continued, “When people work together, great things happen. We have invested $11 billion across this state to bring 17,000 jobs here paying an average of $24 an hour. I know what you’re thinking — when is it going to happen here? We will not rest until our steelworkers, our railworkers and our coal miners are back to work.”
Here are the infrastructure projects on the slate:
Boyd County
• About $417,000 will be going to the Big Sandy Water District to repair a water line crossing the river to Kenova. Adkins said the monies will replace that pipe, that has almost come out of the water a few times.
• $540,417 will go to the Cannonsburg Water District to replace asbestos lines along Shopes Creek.
• $231,575 will go the Boyd County Fiscal Court to repair and resurface Four Mile Road. Rush Off Road owner E.B. Lowman III, whose business sets at the head of the holler, said he is “very thankful the state and the county could make that happen.”
Carter County
Carter County Attorney Bryan Bayes told the crowd Adkins has worked hard lobbying for eastern Kentucky.
“He’s got a big stick,” Bayes said. “He can do something with one email that it takes me six months to do.”
• About $566,000 will go to the Grayson Utilities Commission for replacing water lines on Ky. Rt. 3297.
• The Rattlesnake Ridge Water District will received a $93,000 grant for updates.
• Olive Hill received $325,120 for leak detection equipment for its water system.
Greenup County
Greenup County received a good bit of the water and sewer grants, a move Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter said is long needed.
“It’s just good all the way around,” he said. “We’ve been waiting for this for years.”
• Flatwoods will receive $130,000 in grant money for a water tank rehabilitation project.
• The city of Greenup will receive $130,000 for aging water pipe replacement, updating the system from 6 inch to 8 inch.
• South Shore will receive $164,731 for water line replacement.
• Wurtland received $62,140 for water line replacement.
Lawrence County
Down in Blaine, a single mother’s well collapsed, according to an Lawrence County Deputy Judge-Executive Vince Doty. So the mother and her children had to walk down to the creek and pull the water out by bucket. Eventually, a storage tank was set up and the fire department would come by and fill it up.
Thanks to a $40,000 grant awarded to the fiscal court, she and five other households will now be added to the county water system.
• The city of Louisa was awarded $402,533 for a sewer plant upgrade.
• The Lawrence County Fiscal Court was also awarded $156,379 to recover from floods last winter.
(606) 326-2653 |