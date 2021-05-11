Grayson RECC’s president and CEO has retired, the cooperative announced this week.
Carol Hall Fraley was the first female top executive of an electric cooperative in Kentucky history, according to Grayson RECC’s press release. She worked for the cooperative for 46 years.
Fraley started part-time at Grayson the day after graduating from Greenup County High School in 1975. She stayed there throughout her career.
“The board and management of Grayson wish to extend our gratitude and best wishes to her as she begins this next chapter in her life,” said Harold Dupuy, Grayson Board Chairman. “Carol Ann embodies the hometown spirit of Grayson RECC and her dedication to eastern Kentucky is an important legacy. She never forgot where she came from, and we will never forget her contributions to the cooperative.”
Fraley was part-time until graduating from Morehead State University with a bachelor’s degree in production agriculture. In 1979, she started full-time in the billing department and quickly earned a promotion to member services. Fraley obtained her master’s degree in education from the University of Kentucky and worked her way up to the co-op’s top job in 1994.
Grayson RECC re-established its safety accreditation, switched to automated meter reading, developed a system to track board policy changes, wrote an employee manual, bought bucket trucks to improve line maintenance and deployed drones to quickly locate outages in remote locations under her leadership, according to the news release.
“My job was much easier because I had excellent employees, and my family support was tremendous,” Fraley said. “I had such good members.”
Ron Sheets, the former president of what was formerly known as Kentucky Association of Electric Cooperatives, told the board once that Fraley personally “knew 5,000 members on a first-name basis.”
Grayson RECC serves more than 15,000 people in Carter, Elliott, Greenup, Lawrence, Lewis and Rowan counties.
Bradley Cherry, Grayson RECC’s new president and CEO, said Fraley dedicated herself to the betterment of Grayson RECC and surrounding territories.
“She lived by the cooperative principles, most notably her concern for the community, and because of that, made our area a better place,” Cherry said.
Grayson RECC will honor Fraley at a drive-through annual meeting on Thursday. Fraley will sit on the porch of the co-op office and wave to her family and friends, stated the news release.