GRAYSON For decades now, Main Street in downtown Grayson transforms into a place of patriotism, fellowship and fun on Memorial Day weekend.
Kicking off Thursday evening, Grayson Memory Days provided a host of fun and entertainment for locals through Sunday.
On Friday evening, row upon row of tables were sat up with area crafters and vendors selling a wide variety of goodies to festivity goers.
Matt and Vanessa Maggard, owners of Studio M, sat behind a plethora of hand crafted wooden items from bowls, to pens, to chess sets.
Hailing from Sandy Hook, the couple said they strive to provide unique, handcrafted items.
With Thursday's opening ceremony out of the way, the Maggards said they looked forward to the anticipated large crowds on Saturday and Sunday -- with musical lineups a highlight of their weekend.
Musical guests Levi Fields and Fletcher Stone kicked off the weekend and Friday night included Corey Hedge, From The Hills and Dustin Burchett.
Saturday's line up included Kaleb Mullins & The Witness, Holly Forbes and The No Joke Jimmys and The Mike Phillips Memorial Bluegrass Show was set to round out the weekend on Sunday night.
Also sat up on Friday evening was a gang called "Blue Collar Paranormal," a set of friends hailing from Maysville who are all about the spooky.
Giving attendees an opportunity to pick up some hand-crafted soaps and knickknacks, Blue Collar Paranormal also provided a raffle for a barbecue basket and "Adopt a Ghost" -- which entailed handcrafted ghouls.
Across the street, Wilder, 4, Wyatt, 7, and Nixon, 6 were eager to take advantage of several inflatables for kiddos to work off their sugar intoxication if they happened by one of the several food vendors offering up carnival-style snacks.
Thursday evening provided gem mining, a rock climbing wall and poetry reading while Friday offered a fish fry served by the Grayson Volunteer Fire Department, an ice cream social on the Bayless Presbyterian Church lawn and a high school showcase at the Grayson Art Gallery.
With the largest numbers of attendees showing up on Saturday and Sunday, the festivities grew including Grayson's Got Talent, a Relay for Life 5K, Cornhole Tournament, a Car Show and a meet and greet with Batman and friends.
Patriotism was on full display over the weekend as well, with large flags and tributes to the fallen, attendees were reminded of the reason behind all the festivities.
(606) 326-2652