GRAYSON The Memory Days festival is a Grayson tradition sponsored by the Grayson Area Chamber of Commerce every Memorial Day weekend.
The event this year lasted from Thursday through Sunday with concessions, live music and different activities each day. The Thursday evening welcoming address and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Main Street was followed by live music performances from local musicians and a Family Fun Night.
Friday’s events included the Grayson Volunteer Fire Department barbecue and catfish fry with an ice cream social afterwards. Friday also included an event with local celebrity chef Jason Smith who appeared on several Food Network shows. One of the other big events Friday was the opening of the Celebrate the Earth Art Show at the Grayson Gallery and Art Center.
Saturday’s festivities began with the Memory Days 5k Run and Walk in the morning, the parade on Main Street in the Afternoon, dedication of the tree sculpture by woodcarver Larry Porter later in the day and an all-day car show organized by the Carter County Cruisers Car Club. The events on Saturday drew crowds in spite of the cloudy weather.
Michelle Boggs, a member of the Grayson Chamber of Commerce and coordinator for this year’s Memory Days, explained what went into planning for the event.
“We really organized it geared toward the kids. We wanted the kids to have as much free stuff as they could, like snowies and ice cream, things of that nature, but we wanted it geared toward the adults as well. So, we used all local vendors, or tried as much as we could. All the bands are local, either from here or Ashland, and we brought Rudy in to do Rudy Fest. Rudy had been having that festival here until they had that big flood and had to take it to Morehead. We wanted to bring that back to Grayson.”
Rudy Fest is a bluegrass concert ran by Rudy Burchett that will cap off Memory Days on Sunday evening. Rudy Fest was at the Carter County Fair Grounds until a sudden rainfall caused flooding that damaged much of the equipment.
Jill York, a past Grayson Chamber President who has been heavily involved with Memory Days for years, detailed the background of the festival.
“Memory Days is enjoying its 50th year this year. It was envisioned a long time ago as a way to pay homage to our heritage, where we came from, all that our community has grown through down the years. Our unofficial theme is always ‘come to Grayson to remember and be remembered.’
“We think it’s a great tie-in to the Memorial Day weekend,” she continued, “and that’s always been its home on the calendar. We were horribly disappointed last year to not be able to have the gathering that’s always associated with this event, and, as everybody said then, it’s way too big a party for social distancing. We made the conservative choice, but we are so pleased to see so many smiling faces out and about for this year.”
York also gave pointed out how the event has changed over the years.
“When it first began, it was celebrated in all sorts of fun ways with local businesses. They would choose a day of the week leading up to Memory Days, and everyone would dress in old-timey wear. They’d wear overalls and gingham dresses with bonnets ... so you would go into the bank and the teller would be dressed up like that.
“As it went on, we got in good partnerships with a lot of our parade crews locally. We’ve been very, very blessed to have them. The Shriners always come and bring their fun stuff and the Hillbilly Troupe always fits in real well with the old time theme. Another component we had was ‘Art in the Park’ which has now evolved into being showings at our gallery. There’s been an evolution, but there’s always been a harkening back to the past, picking out a decade, picking out a time, and celebrating it.”