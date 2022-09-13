GRAYSON A Grayson man racked up several charges after he is accused of attempting to hide under a bed while troopers were serving an arrest warrant last Wednesday.
Eric C. Justice, 41, of Grayson was booked into Carter County Detention Center on charges of second-degree forgery, identity theft, simple possession of meth, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking more than 2 grams of meth, fraudulent use of a credit card, resisting arrest, theft charges and a parole violation.
According to court documents obtained by The Daily Independent, troopers arrived to an apartment on East Midland Trail in Grayson to serve an arrest warrant for Mr. Justice.
Troopers state in the affidavit that they made several attempts to announce themselves and make contact with Justice inside. Another man who lived in the residence eventually opened the door and let the troopers inside.
While clearing the residence the troopers entered a bedroom where they noticed the bed in an odd position. According to court records, the bed was in a downward angle at the foot with the head still up in the air.
The trooper wrote in his report that his partner peeked behind the headboard and saw Justice in a poor attempt to conceal himself.
Justice was ordered to come out from under the bed, but the trooper said despite several “quick movements,” Justice had only scooted closer to a bedside table with sharp instruments on top of it.
The report states the troopers eventually had to use a TASER on an uncooperative Justice in order to put him under arrest safely.
The trooper noted that he discovered a white crystal-like substance suspected to be meth, digital scales, a homemade pipe and stolen property.
Justice is on the docket for arraignment for Wednesday.