ASHLAND The victim of a 2018 shooting in Grayson pleaded guilty Monday to federal guns and weapons charges, according to court records.
Larry S. Eldridge, 38, of Grayson, entered a guilty plea to two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of possession with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of meth and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to Eldridge’s plea agreement, Kentucky State Police began tracking Eldridge after getting a tip he was selling meth in July 2019. After getting an informant to buy 28 grams of meth off of Eldridge, state police began stacking the weight — buying an additional 3 ounces that summer, along with two pistols, according to court records.
In August 2019, state police and ATF agents raided Eldridge’s home, uncovering roughly 4 ounces of meth and 11 guns — two of which were confirmed stolen, according to court records.
The feds also turned up a 20-gauge shotgun with no serial number, records show.
The plea agreement states Eldridge was a convicted of flagrant non-support in 2017 in Carter County, a felony. He also told investigators he was moving roughly 4 ounces of meth a week, the agreement states.
Eldridge is due back in court on April 11, 2022, for sentencing — he will remain released on bond in order to receive medical treatment relating to injuries he sustained in the 2018 shooting inside the Grayson Taco Bell.
Albert Callihan, the shooter in that case, is currently serving time for attempted murder and two counts of wanton endangerment. He was convicted in June 2021.
According to court records, Callihan and Eldridge were in a dispute over a head shop and the sale over a motorcycle at the time of the shooting. After flipping one another off in traffic on Feb. 20, 2018, Callihan followed Eldridge inside the Taco Bell and plugged him five times in the torso, records show.
When Eldridge is due for sentencing he faces up to 20 years in prison on the possession convictions, between five and 40 years in prison for the distribution convictions and up to 10 years in prison on the gun convictions.
