ASHLAND A federal grand jury last week indicted a Grayson man on a hat trick of charges: guns, drugs and explosives.
Larry Scott Eldridge, 38, was indicted last week on six meth distribution charges, four charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm and two charges of being a felon in possession of explosive materials. Eldridge is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center.
Eldridge was charged on gun and drug charges in late 2019 in state court.
Eldridge’s indictment shows he sold meth six times over the course of July and August 2019. During that same period he was known to have guns twice, until Aug. 26, 2019, when the indictment lists a collection of 10 rifles, shotguns and revolvers. Another charge shows Eldridge received two guns.
In Eldridge’s explosives counts, the indictment lists the suspect as having a blasting cap, explosives and wire while being a convicted felon and improperly storing those materials.
If convicted, Eldridge could face up to 30 years imprisonment on five meth charges, between 10 years to life on another meth charge, up to 10 years in prison on each gun charge and explosive charge, as well as up to one year jail for improperly storing explosives.
(606) 326-2653 |