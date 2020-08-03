Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision Saturday on the AA Highway east of Vanceburg.
Sheriff Johnny Bivens said the incident happened about 3:30 p.m. Saturday near Town Branch Road (Ky. 1149), about 2 miles east of Vanceburg.
He said a 2001 Toyota Tundra pickup, operated by Frank Leland Wilcox, 71, of Grayson was traveling east on the roadway as a Kentucky Department of Transportation bucket truck, operated by 53-year-old John Conlin, of Greenup, was traveling west.
Bivens said the Toyota pickup traveled across the center line and collided with the bucket truck, a Dodge Ram 5500.
Wilcox was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision by Deputy Coroner Amanda Gaydos.
An autopsy was scheduled Sunday in Frankfort.
Malone Funeral Home in Grayson will be handling funeral arrangements for Mr. Wilcox.
Bivens said Conlin and a passenger in the bucket truck, Lawanna Conlin, received relatively minor injuries.
The AA Highway was closed at that location until about 10 p.m. to allow for the scene to be investigated and cleared.
Traffic was detoured around the area via Ky. 8 and Ky. 59.
KSP Trooper Chris Ingram was assisted at the scene by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, Kentucky Department of Transportation, Portsmouth Ambulance, Lewis County Fire and Rescue, Garrison Fire and Rescue, Vanceburg Fire and Rescue, Black Oak Fire and Rescue, Lewis County Emergency Management and Vanceburg Police Department.