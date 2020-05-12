GRAYSON A Grayson man with an outstanding warrant from last year charging him with first-degree unlawful imprisonment turned himself in early Saturday, according to Kentucky State Police.
Harlos Byrd, 25, had a warrant charging him with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault and failure to appear, according to Carter County Detention Center records.
Trooper Bobby King of Post 14, which covers Boyd, Carter, Lawrence and Greenup counties, confirmed Monday that Byrd was wanted in Magoffin County on the charges. Jail records indicate the charges were related to a Sept. 4, 2019, incident.
“He decided to turn himself in,” King said. “So he called us at 2 in the morning and we sent somebody out to pick him up.”
On Monday, Byrd was being held at the Carter County Detention Center on no bond.
