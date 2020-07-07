GRAYSON Kentucky State Police took in a Grayson man early Monday morning on a rape charge.
Zackary McWhorter, 19, was apprehended on an indictment warrant charging him with rape, according to Trooper Bobby King of KSP 14 in Ashland. King said McWhorter’s warrant popped up following a traffic stop.
The Carter County Sheriff’s Office investigated the sexual assault. Sheriff Jeff May could not disclose too many details at this time.
McWhorter was also served a circuit court warrant in connection with a third-degree burglary charge, according to jail records.
As of Tuesday, bond has not been set in McWhorter's case.