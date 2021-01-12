GRAYSON A suspected sex trafficker is behind bars following an investigation by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office and other law enforcement agencies.
Gregory Keith Rose, 57, of Grayson, was booked Jan. 8 on charges of promoting a minor in human trafficking, unlawful use of an electronic device to induce minor to sexual acts and 20 counts of prostitution.
He is being held at the Carter County Detention Center on no bond, according to online jail records.
The AG’s Office said it received a complaint on Dec. 1 about human trafficking in Carter County involving Rose. Detectives with the office initiated an investigation, discovering Kentucky State Police Post 8 had a similar inquiry in Rowan County involving Rose, according to a press announcement.
Over the course of the investigation, detectives learned Rose was offering drugs, booze and cash to adults and kids in exchange for sexual acts, the office said.
After gathering enough evidence for a warrant, the AG’s Office detectives worked with KSP Post 14, the Grayson PD, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals to track down Rose and take him into custody.
On Monday, when AG Daniel Cameron announced the arrest, he also took the time to promote a new initiative by his office called YourEyesSaveLives.Ky.Gov. The website is to educated Kentuckians about the signs of human trafficking and how to report it.
