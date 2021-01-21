GRAYSON A Grayson man who police said was shot last year after assaulting his girlfriend with a knife has been charged by a Carter County grand jury.
Chief Travis Steele, of Grayson PD, confirmed 24-year-old Jacob Gray was indicted by the grand jury earlier this month on a charge of first-degree assault. Gray was booked Jan. 15 at the Carter County Detention Center, according to online records.
Records show bond has not been set in his case.
Steele said the domestic violence incident happened in August 2020. During the course of the assault, Steele said the victim had to shoot Gray in order to defend herself.
The chief said the department had to wait on getting back some forensics before taking the case before the grand jury shortly after the calendar change.
Steele did confirm the victim is physically well after the attack.
If convicted, Gray could face between 10 and 20 years in prison. He is currently being held at the jail on no bond, according to the website.
