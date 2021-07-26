GRAYSON A Carter County man literally stabbed his father in the back Friday afternoon, according to a criminal citation.
Jonathan P. Maggard, 26, of Grayson, was charged Friday with first-degree assault and attempted murder. He is being held at the Carter County Detention Center without bond.
According to a criminal citation, Maggard’s sister was at their home in the 800 block of Damron Branch discussing medical equipment with their father.
The father allegedly tried to strike his daughter with a broom, who was able to wrest it away from him, records show. He then slapped her three times, according to the citation. The father went inside the home, wherein the sister stated she saw her brother stab him in the back, according to court records.
The victim was flown to Cabell-Huntington Hospital for treatment, records show.
Maggard was taken to King's Daughter Medical Center for a mental evaluation, wherein he told medical staff “things got out of hand and that someone was attacking his family and he stopped it,” the citation states.
If convicted, Maggard faces up to 20 years in prison on each of his charges.
