GRAYSON The county seat of Carter County has joined the Kentucky Main Street program.
Grayson is one of 24 communities, including Catlettsburg, Morehead and Pikeville, to participate in Main Street, a program aimed at fostering economic vitality and job creation through historical preservation and downtown revitalization, according to the Kentucky Heritage Council.
“When applying to join the Kentucky Main Street program, applicant cities are asked to provide a presentation on their vision for a vibrant downtown and how participation in the Main Street program can help them achieve it,” said Craig Potts, executive director of the Kentucky Heritage Council. “Grayson’s presentation was outstanding, and their goals aligned perfectly with the mission of the statewide program. We congratulate Grayson and are thrilled to have them join us.”
The most recent reinvestment statistics show Kentucky Main Street communities reported $60.5 million in investment in downtown commercial districts. Communities reported 548 new jobs, 130 new businesses and 201 historic building rehabilitation projects completed.
A community of approximately 4,200 residents, Grayson is known as Kentucky’s “Heart of the Parks.” Featuring opportunities for hunting, boating and fishing, along with a vibrant arts and festivals presence, the town has focused on expanding downtown revitalization and economic development.
Kentucky Main Street was created by the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office in 1979 to reverse economic decline in central business districts through historic preservation and redevelopment of historic downtown commercial districts. Participation requires local commitment and financial support, with a community Main Street director administering the program with a grassroots volunteer board. KHC provides technical and design assistance, on-site visits, a resource center and access to national consultants through Main Street America.
“Grayson has demonstrated strong partnerships, a high level of volunteerism, and a commitment to the revitalization of their commercial district,” Kitty Dougoud, Kentucky Main Street program administrator, said. “They have already demonstrated success in various community projects, and I’m pleased to welcome them into our state’s expanding Main Street family. We are confident that they will thrive and grow for many years to come.”
For more information, visit heritage.ky.gov.