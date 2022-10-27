GRAYSON The Grayson Galley and Art Center’s annual Halloween Art Show reception and Costume Party will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the gallery at 301 E. Third St.
Gallery Director Dan Click said the Halloween show is one of the most popular exhibits the gallery offers each year.
“This themed exhibit will have over 65 pieces on display and for sale and feature artists from all across the Tri-State and Appalachian region with artists representing dozens of surrounding cities,” Click said. “While there will be traditional landscapes and still life pieces included, the majority of the original works are all about the macabre and quite horrific, in a fun way, of course.”
Media represented in the exhibit will include drawings, paintings in acrylic, oil and watercolor, three-dimensional sculpture, photographs and computer-generated images.
The gallery will be decorated for Halloween, Click said, and visitors are encouraged to wear costumes and participate in the costume contest.
Awards will be announced at 7:30 p.m. Artists have the chance to win three prizes, each worth $50:
• People’s Choice. Attendees may vote for their favorite piece in the show.
• GGAC Board choice.
• Brandon Click Memorial Award.
The band From The Hills will perform; it will be the second time the band has performed for the Halloween event.
Catering By Laura will provide refreshments.
For more information, contact Click by emailing graysongallery@gmail.com and look for the gallery on Facebook and Instagram.