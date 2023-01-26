GRAYSON The Grayson Gallery & Art Center will host an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.
More than 25 artists have submitted nearly 40 pieces of art in various media for the exhibit themed "Bringing Artists Together - Again!"
The event also will be an opportunity for artists to gather for a meet and greet and an opportunity to participate in an art supply swap and giveaway.
Entertainment will be by The Return Acoustic, featuring Gary Kesling and Michael Fitzpatrick, regional musicians who've performed together for nearly 55 years. Refreshments will be provided by Sheila Marie's Catering.
Coming up at the gallery over the next several months will be February's annual "Peace & Love" art show and sale; "Women in the Arts" event will be in March in celebration of Women's History Month and April will bring back the GGAC's Second Saturday Music Jams and Open Mic nights, in addition to the annual "Celebrate the Earth" art exhibit, an Earth Day-themed show which will open on April 28.
For more information, email Dan Click, GGAC director, at graysongallery@gmail.com; the gallery also is on Facebook and Instagram.