GRAYSON The Grayson Gallery and Art Center is the recipient of a $3,300 grant from the Kentucky Foundation for Women’s Art Meets Activism Grants.
The grant, one of 42 grants totaling $137,000, will be used to record a series of educational videos of interviews and performances by members of the Appalachian Ladies Revue. The videos will be used in workshops about songwriting and musical performing.
“These arts-centered, community-based projects range from traditional arts associated with Kentucky, like dulcimer making, to the essential skills of self-care for activists,” Sharon LaRue, executive director of the Kentucky Foundation for Women, said. “These artists are finding new ways to address the shifting needs of their communities, connect people with resources and create lasting positive social change in a time of social turmoil.”
Lead artist on the Grayson project will be Karen Combs, musician, music historian and president of the Huntington Blues Society.
The workshops will highlight the influence of women on Appalachian music and how women in music created social change. Meetings are under way with scheduling set for early in 2021.
All the grants in this program went to’ feminist artists and social change organizations from across the state. The grants are aimed to encourage and advance social change through feminist-led, arts-based activities.
The Art Meets Activism program supports a wide variety of individual artists and organizations committed to building on the power of art to increase awareness about feminist issues, alter perceptions, stimulate dialogue, open new spaces for civic participation and imagine new ways to create a more just and equitable Kentucky. The grants are for activities that are artist-driven and include the direct participation of individuals and communities.
The Grayson Gallery and Art center is at 301 E. Third Street.
For more information, email Dan Click, GGAC director, at graysongallery@gmail.com.