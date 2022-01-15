GRAYSON Fire crews fought for four hours to contain a fatal fire in Grayson that took one man’s life, left three other people homeless and essentially destroyed half a city block.
On Saturday evening, Grayson Volunteer Fire crews were busy putting out hot spots in the apartment building and Frank Hager Insurance office on the corner of East Second and Robert and Mary Street, trying to get the last embers doused before a snow storm rolled in Sunday and made the structure too unsafe to work in.
According to Assistant Chief Duane Suttles, the fire took one man’s life — described as a young man who worked for the city. Suttles said the man is believed to have gone back into the building to retrieve something and succumbed to smoke.
“We’re lucky to have only one fatality,” he said. “This could have been a lot worse.”
Suttles said the fire started at 11:30 a.m. and it took until 3 p.m. until the fire was put out.
Two factors hampered fire response efforts — the apartment building had been remodeled multiple times, which led to a lot a dead spaces that allowed to fire to travel throughout the building and the pipes in that section of town had poor water pressure, Suttles said.
While the apartment building was a burned-out shell on Saturday evening, the adjacent Frank Hager Insurance building was also a loss due to heavy smoke and water damage, according to Suttles.
During the rescue of the three survivors, Suttles said one fireman was injured when a woman jumped out of the second-story window, knocking him off the ladder. The fireman has a minor fracture in his lower vertebrae and a minor smoke inhalation, but a CT scan revealed no head trauma from the spill, Suttles said.
All three survivors were taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center for treatment, however their conditions are unknown. The Red Cross has responded to give them assistance.
The Grayson Volunteer Fire Department received assistance from East Fork Volunteer Fire, Hitchins Volunteer Fire, Olive Hill Volunteer Fire, Cannonsburg Volunteer Fire, Norton Branch Volunteer Fire and Russell Volunteer Fire.
Suttles also said local restaurants pitched in to feed the firefighters throughout the daylong effort.
The fire is now under investigation by the Grayson Volunteer Fire Department, the Grayson Police Department and the State Fire Marshall’s Office, Suttles said.
The building has had a history of fires, according to Suttltes. Prior to this fire, Suttles recalled responding to two other blazes at the property — neither of which saw this level of damage.
“There’s no rebuilding from this,” Suttles said.
