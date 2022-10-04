GRAYSON The Grayson City Council met Tuesday in a special called meeting to slightly lower the property taxes for the 2022.
The tax levy is 0.7 of a cent less than the previous year and the compensating rate is approximately 0.2 of a cent less than the previous year, but will bring in an additional $17,943 compared to last year’s revenue. The tax levy took effect immediately after the vote.
“We have had a lot of growth in the city,” City Clerk Duane Suttles said. “Property values have increased, empty/vacant buildings have been bought and remodeled, and new buildings have been built and improvements made to properties.”
The real estate tax will be set at $.187 for each $100 in value (known as the Ad Valorem Tax), franchise tax will be set at the same, auto tax will be set at $1.768 per $100 in value and personal property will be set at $.1919 per $100 in value.
Taxes are due on or before Dec. 31, 2022, with a 2% discount if paid in full by that deadline. A 4% penalty will be applied to delinquent taxes and 8% interest will be applied after Jan. 31, 2023.
Also on the agenda for the meeting was opening and awarding asphalt project bids. Discussion of this revolve around whether one of the streets, Southgate Court, scheduled to be paved (and included in each bid) was a city street or the responsibility of a private owner.
After discussion, the council decided that a committee would verify the status of the street and report their findings at the regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Other items on the agenda for the special meeting were the approval of the purchase of a trailer by Emergency Management, which was approved, and the request to open a special bank account for voluntary employee deductions to a benevolent fund, both of which were approved.
A resolution also passed to name the city walking track park the David C. McDavid Memorial Walking Park.
