GRAYSON The Grayson City Council met on Tuesday for its regularly scheduled meeting, and on the agenda were discussions concerning a blighted property ordinance and the 2022-23 Fiscal Year budget.
Eric Kouns was appointed to the Tourism Commission and Jasmyne Lewis-Combs was appointed to the Library Board. Carter County Public Library Director Matt Parsons requested adding continued funding for the library into the city budget.
After discussion between the council and at the recommendation of City Attorney Jason Greer, it was decided that certain wording needed to be changed on the proposed blighted property ordinance.
It was decided that the current proposed ordinance be tabled and a new ordinance written with the necessary clarifications. It is expected to be available for a first reading at the next scheduled meeting. A proposed ordinance concerning requiring Knox boxes (a rapid access system for fire departments and first responders) was voted down due to being cost-prohibitive for many businesses.
“We have some projects we are working on right now,” Parsons told the council. “One of the things we are working on is the Pathfinder Initiative drug prevention program. It has been adopted in Frankfort.”
The Carter County Library is part of a coalition attempting to “get that off the ground,” he said, on a local level. Parsons also made the council aware of ongoing roof issues at the library and that they are currently getting bids on repairs. The fiscal court has committed to funding 50% of the repairs (up to 25,000), Parsons told the council, and said that he would like to see addition contributions beyond the yearly funding from the city that the library receives.
Kentucky Army National Guard recruiter Staff Sergeant Ashley Durkee also addressed the council on Tuesday and highlighted some of the things the National Guard is able to do for the community.
“Our main focus has been on high school students and younger adults,” Durkee said. “And we want to let you know that we are out there giving them a path to 100% paid tuition. and we also help some of these students and younger adults get on a good career path. Some of our soldiers are actually owners of or work for Fortune 500 companies. So we do have networking, and help set up interviews when they return from their training.”
Durkee said that in addition to these benefits, the Guard is also able to help fund some local events.
“We are going to be doing a ‘Stuff the Truck’ soon, and gathering school supplies for the students of East Carter and West Carter, as well as middle school and grade school. We have over 150 career paths to help these young people, ages 17 to 35. and if they are a little older, we might be able to get age waivers.”
Grayson Mayor George Steele said that discussion of the fiscal year’s budget was critical.
“This will determine whether we are going to go backward or continue to move forward,” Steele said. “Two of the things we have really upgrade the last 16 years are the fire department and the police department. But right now by the numbers were are at $800,000 over budget.”
Steele said every city department has sat down and gone over their budgets item by item, and have informed him that there isn’t anything they can cut from their budgets and still provide the current level of service.
Steele told the council that a little over 14 years ago the city passed a 1% occupational tax. The city’s growth, he said, was based upon the strength of that 1% tax.
“We are going to have to up the occupational tax if we are going to continue to grow,” Mayor Steele told the council. The 1% tax, he said, helped decrease crime and other issues in the city as well as allowed the city to offer better services.
“We can’t continue to offer the services residents of the city have gotten used to if we don’t raise the occupational tax by three quarters of a percent or a whole percent,” Steele said. “And if we aren’t prepared to do this we might as well fold up the books and close up shop.”
The council discussed the budget deficit, then decided to call a special meeting Saturday at 9 a.m. to further discuss a resolution to the city’s projected budget shortfall.