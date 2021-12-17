GRAYSON The City of Grayson met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 14, and received updates from city department heads. The city council also recognized long-time community servant Rebecca Walker, whose career has spanned education, media and nearly everything involving the City of Grayson.
Walker was given a plaque, which Mayor George Steele said had to be “made bigger to hold the list of all your accomplishments.” Steele also gave Walker a key to the city in appreciation of her service.
The council also discussed creating a position of Animal Control Officer. Among other business conducted was the mayor’s report and the attorney’s report.
The city voted to temporarily withdraw an application on an expiring FEMA project involving flooding abatement on Rupert Lane. The benefit cost analysis studies conducted are based upon a 10-year mitigation solution in the amount of $198,450, FIVCO representative Matt Adkins explained. The application was initially approved, but FEMA required a cost analysis study spanning 50 years, and after that study is completed, the city can reapply based upon updated information.
The city council also listened to a presentation by local man Max Hammond concerning the Warrior’s Trail Project. The Warrior’s Trail Project, Hammond explained, is a cultural project aimed at linking all of the paths traveled by indigenous peoples through the state of Kentucky.
As part of the information presented by Hammond, the council was made aware that unlike had been previously believed, Native American tribes actually lived and even conducted regular trade in what is now the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The Warrior’s Trail Project is connected to numerous state and local agencies, and promises both to increase knowledge of state history and improve regional tourism by linking multiple regions together.
The city council also voted to approve a Memorandum of Understanding related to the One Kentucky Opioid Settlement. Under the settlement, the City of Grayson will receive funds from the settlement for drug abatement in an amount between $200,000 and $300,000. The funds received can be used for a variety of purposes under the drug abatement umbrella, including the cost to the city for litigation, law enforcement programs, school programs and any other city programs geared toward drug abatement.