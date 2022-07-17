GRAYSON The Grayson City Council met Saturday to discuss options and strategies for balancing the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The proposed budget shows a projected shortfall of about $800,000, leaving the city facing two equally undesirable options — drastic cuts to departments that had already pared down their budgets or an up to 1% raise in the city’s occupational tax.
The challenges with the former runs the danger of what Mayor George Steele in last week’s regular meeting called “going backwards.” The second option would eventually balance the budget, but as City Clerk Duane Suttles said in Saturday’s work session, it would not be an immediate fix.
As Steele pointed out to the council at both Saturday’s work session and the previous regularly scheduled meeting, the City of Grayson has made sweeping improvements across the board in areas like crime reduction and city services.
The main reason for these improvements is that the city has invested in its own future and committed to better serving its residents through improved roads and city services such as the fire and police departments. It was with that in mind that Steele gave his support to a proposed $5-per-hour raise for city police officers to ensure the city could not only attract new recruits to their police force, but also retain those same new officers rather than see them lured away to other cities and counties that might have a higher wage.
The city council grappled with budget numbers and options on Saturday, and many council members indicated a support for raising the wages of not only police officers, but those in other departments as well. The proposed raise for police officers was the largest raise discussed. The raises discussed were for workers and officers in those departments, not for department heads themselves.
Employees in the various Grayson city departments earn less than many surrounding cities, Steele and others noted, and the city has the desire to show appreciation for its employees through comparable wages whenever possible.
The overall goal is to maintain all essential services at current levels, but to do that, the city cannot reduce departments’ already thin budgets that allow for very little margin for error.
Increasing the payroll tax for those who work withing the city limits would eventually solve the current budget problems, but not immediately. The city payroll tax brought in $1,167,000 from June 2021 through June 2022 at 1% on gross income. A 1% tax increase would generate an additional estimated $1,167,000 a year, but the city would only collect half that amount if the tax increase started being collected in January 2023.
Should the city decide that a lower increase would prove feasible, a 75-cent increase over 12 months would bring in an additional $875,250 (or $437,625 in FY2023). A .5% increase over 12 months would bring in $583,500 (or ($291,750 in FY2023). and any of these tax percentage options would most likely result in the city needing to borrow money against that future revenue.
One additional option would be for the city to annex certain suburban areas, extending the city limits and then being able to charge property taxes on those areas. The potential for that option seemed favorable as discussed initially, with many present saying residents of those communities have indicated they would like to receive the benefits of city services (including police and fire departments) if the city limits were to be expanded to include their residential areas. The council acknowledged the possible benefits of annexation, but concluded more research would need to be done before considering that option.
The budget discussion will be carried over to the next meeting.