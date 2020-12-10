GRAYSON The Grayson Area Chamber of Commerce has organized a free and socially distanced holiday activity for the community.
The Grayson Merry and Bright Christmas Light Trail has inspired the residents in Grayson to deck out their homes and businesses, creating a driveable trail of bright lights throughout the town, project chairwoman Betsy Fannin said.
The Facebook-based display of 100 local homes and businesses has some friendly competition. Homes compete for cash prizes, based on the most Facebook "likes” and positive emojis. The neighborhood with the most entries will be named Grayson's Merriest and Brightest and will receive a banner for bragging rights.
Every Friday, one home entry is randomly drawn to be the winner of $75 in "Grayson Bucks" to be spent in the local businesses of their choice.
An interactive map of the trail can be found on the Grayson Chamber website (graysonchamber.com), allowing families to navigate along the trail from 6-8 p.m. daily.
“More than 21,000 have participated so far, and neighboring counties heard of our idea and developed similar events," Fannin said. "With so many holiday celebrations and festivities being canceled this year, the chamber wanted to find a way to foster the joy of a hometown Christmas in a safe and responsible environment."
For more information, visit Merry and Bright Light Trail on Facebook. For a map of the trail, visit graysonchamber.com.