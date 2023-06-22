ASHLAND Some have no problem recognizing the path before them.
That’s the case for Hannah Carter, who knew from an early age she wanted to be a writer.
Her book, “The Depths of Atlantis,” a young adult Christian novel, was published last year on her 27th birthday; she’ll sign copies of her book on June 24 at Broadway Books.
Her work also has appeared in more than 20 anthologies and she’s had flash fiction accepted by Havoc.com. She also won a Realm Award, presented by realmmakers.com, which publishes a variety of works by Christian authors. Her flash fiction piece is titled “A Home For Nova” won in 2022.
“I write a lot of fantasy, so my novel is Christian fantasy,” the Grayson woman said. “It’s a growing category, but it’s like C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Toilken.
“I know a lot of authors have been told there’s not a Christian market for it, but it’s really not true. It’s been an emerging market because, for so long, traditional publishers have been gatekeeping, trying to get those books but they don’t want to take chances.”
Carter’s book is about Reanna, a mermaid who trader her tail for a chance to live on Earth. She returns to her home when she learns her mother, who is Queen of Atlantis, is waging war and those imprisoned by the Queen need help. Reanna and friends must stop the war, reclaim her mermaid tail and rescue the captive elves, all before the rest of the world sinks to the depths of Atlantis.
Although traditional publishers have rules to follow for some genres, Carter said her indie publisher doesn’t go by those rules.
“I like messing with formulas and twisting them on their heads,” she said, adding doing so keeps the story unpredictable and more lively. “The audience wants a hopeful message so I try to keep hope. There will always be hope, even in a very bleak story.”