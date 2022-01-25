The City of Grayson conducted a called special meeting on Monday to approve financing for the purchase of two vehicles. The vehicles in question are a utility-style pickup truck for the fire department to be used in first responses and light rescue, and a dump truck to be used by the road department.
Both vehicles were purchased through a state contract and did not require a bidding process. The vehicles will replace existing vehicles that have worn beyond the point of cost-effective repairs. Once the new vehicles are in service, the city will then be able to repurpose or surplus out the replaced vehicles to recoup a portion of the cost of their replacement.
The vehicle purchases had been approved in the budget, and the called meeting was held to authorize Grayson Mayor George Steele to sign the loan documents for the purchase.
One vehicle — the one to be put in use by the fire department — had been previously delivered. The vehicle intended for use by the road department had been ordered, but not yet produced by the manufacturer. Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) are assigned to vehicles once production has begun, and the road department vehicle had not yet been assigned. Without a VIN, a loan could not be finalized on this vehicle.
The City Council approved moving forward with the financing of the fire department vehicle, and decided to revisit the road department vehicle once a VIN was provided by the manufacturer.