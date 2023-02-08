ASHLAND The fifth annual Gravy Bowl is this Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.
Live music, hot gravy, fresh biscuits and cold drinks will be featured at the Ashland Train Depot.
For $10, you can sample gravy from eight different teams vying for the People’s Choice award. Tickets are available online or at the door. Voting will be conducted via text messaging this year.
Darrin Hacquard, Of The Dell and William Matheny will provide entertainment.
The event, which will last until 2 p.m., features a cash bar as well.
Visit visitaky.com/gravybowl for more information.