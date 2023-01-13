ASHLAND The fifth annual Gravy Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ashland Transportation Center.
Organized by Ashland In Motion, the event features tasting gravy prepared by local businesses and organizations, live music and a cash bar.
Awards include the following categories: sawmill, country, freestyle and people’s choice. Attendees will have the opportunity to cast their votes.
“We are thrilled to be organizing the Gravy Bowl and bringing the community together for a day of friendly competition, live music and good food,” said AIM President David Miller. “We believe this event appeals to people of all ages and interests, and we are excited to see the community come out and have a good time.”
Cost is $10 per ticket, which includes five tasting tickets. Additional tasting tickets can be purchased for $1 apiece.
Those would are interested in registering a business or organization to participate in the cook-off can contact Ashley Layman at ashleynlayman@outlook.com.