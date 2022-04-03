ASHLAND The Gravy Bowl returned to Ashland for 2022, and this year the popular event fundraiser was held at a new venue, The Union on Carter Avenue.
Cheryl Spriggs said there were reasons for this year’s change of venue, chiefly the poor weather in the area in January. Spriggs listed another reason for the move was the fact that the previous venue had already been booked for the Saturday, April 2, date.
But the change of venue didn’t dampen the spirits of the cooks and local gravy lovers who turned out to support Ashland in Motion, which in turn supports the First Friday and other events.
“We have seven entries this year,” Spriggs said. And in spite of a somewhat scaled-down event due to changes, she said everyone is thrilled the Gravy Bowl is back.
“We didn’t get to have this for two years due to the pandemic,” she said. “So this is the fourth annual event, though it should have been the sixth.
“But that’s OK,” Spriggs said optimistically. “We’re moving forward.”
Gravy Bowl contestants competed in three categories this year — country gravy, which is meatless, sawmill, which contains meat, and freestyle, where anything goes.
The winner for 2022 in Best Country Gravy was Advantage Plus Realty. The winner in the Best Freestyle Gravy was Members Choice Credit Union, and it also won the Biscuit Blitz, an award for best decoration and theme.
The Sawmill Gravy category went to The Pig’s Blanket. The Mill Bakery and Café captured the People’s Choice Award.
(606) 326-2655 |