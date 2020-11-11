ASHLAND What began as a way to get through college became a career for Gerald B. Thompson.
The Ashland native was commissioned in 1970 when he graduated from Georgia Tech.
"I couldn’t afford to go to Georgia Tech, so I was able to get an Army ROTC Scholarship and co-op at Armco," he said. "All of that together meant I had a four-year contract."
However, he soon learned it was about something more than fulfilling a promise.
"I discovered I loved it," Thompson said. "I was not at all intending on a career. I was just respecting the contract I had as the result of the Army’s assisting in getting me through college."
As the Vietnam War raged, Thompson found himself in the infantry and became an infantry officer.
"I discovered I was pretty good at it, and I was happy with the work and very happy with the people I was working with," he said. "They were the most dedicated folks you could ever hope to be around. All that together just meant that is was more fun than engineering, so I stayed."
Timing was a factor that kept him from seeing fighting in Vietnam.
"When I came on active duty, at that point, everything was beginning to change about our commitment to Vietnam," he said, with officers being sent to other places in the world. "West Point Class of 1970 and ROTC and OC/Ts (observer coach/trainer) began being sent to other places. Those areas had been drained of men and they were trying to build it up again. I went to Korea and then to Fort Bragg."
He said he’s not sorry he missed Vietnam, but his goal was to serve the four years he owed and to "do what they told me to do."
In Korea, he said it was a difficult time because of the state of morale in the Army.
"It’s not a period of time to be celebrated, but I learned a lot," he said, noting he was a lieutenant and rifle platoon leader covering the demilitarized zone.
For the last 30 years of his military career, Thompson’s work was focused on the Middle East. To prepare, he spent two years working eight hours a day, five days a week to learn Arabic. He worked in Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Yemen.
"I had contact with professionals in other cultures facing common problems and learning how to solve them together," he said. "I’ve had the pleasure of working, learning and serving in the communities, not in an American compound, but in the community. That’s an extraordinary experience and I’m grateful to the Army for that experience."
Although he declined to talk about some of the scarier times in his service, he commended his fellow soldiers.
"Without fail, every day I spent in the Army, I was working with really fine people who were doing their best to serve their country and I felt what I could do to help them out was a good thing to do, and so I did," he said.
Thompson said he would encourage any young person to consider spending time in the military because it offers such a learning opportunity.
"Just being in the Army, you develop an appreciation of the diversity of humanity," he said. "You learn all the kinds of people there area and how, if you respect them, and with a little leadership, everybody contributes. ... I think we all do better as we expand ourselves in this world, to know more about it. It’s a benefit to you and it’s a benefit to our country because we need good people to do difficult work."
