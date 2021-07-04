Resource Centers in Greenup County and at Olive Hill Elementary School received $100,000 grants from the governor’s office Thursday.
Gov. Andy Beshear awarded 150 Family Resource and Youth Services Centers across the state with funding up to $100,000. The funding is from the second round of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund 2 (GEER II), according to a press release from the capitol.
“The grants will fund educational support services needed due to COVID-19’s impact on schools, youth and families, with a focus on early childhood education and child care, as well as family crisis and mental health counseling,” the release stated.
Greenup will spread the grant across multiple schools and work to aid students with mental health services as they return to school in the fall. Olive Hill Elementary will use the funds to focus on early childhood education by expanding the mini-school program, kinder-music and informed parent classes.
“As an education-first administration, we are going to make sure that Kentucky educators, students and families have the support they need as we move out of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Gov. Beshear. “This funding will help parents return to work knowing their children are learning in a safe, caring place, and it will also help families bounce back from the mental and emotional tolls of the past year.”
The Greenup County School District will implement training and screening processes to help students’ mental health across the district.
“We really want to know what kids are struggling with so we can get there early and really help them get back on track, and give them the tools to help them succeed at home and at school,” said Scarlett Shoemaker with Greenup Family Resource Youth Services Center (FRYSC).
As students have returned back to school staff noticed a large uptick in anxiety, depression and other mental health struggles.
“There’s been a lot of trauma involved with COVID,” Shoemaker said. “We have several students who have lost someone from COVID or it’s impacted their family in some way, whether it’s job loss or depression.”
Learning from home and not having socialization has caused depression and the stress of returning to school adds anxiety.
“We had students trying to learn at home, parents trying to work at home, food insecurity issues and, of course, loss and job loss and those types of things. So our kids were hit with a lot there at once. Couple that with really no social outlets, it made it really difficult for them,” Shoemaker said. “We’re trying to help kids transition back more successfully.”
Greenup will be implementing the Sources of Strength curriculum at the middle school level, which is bullying, violence and suicide prevention training involving students and staff.
The district will also have sensory rooms in the elementary schools to help students, especially those with special needs, to have a place to go and calm down, before returning to the classroom. Older students will have “chill rooms” that will serve a similar purpose.
“If you just need a timeout, or you feel yourself getting overwhelmed, feel like you’re going to have a panic attack, we need a place for them to go to be able to take a moment, get centered and go back into the population,” Shoemaker said.
“We have just survived a pandemic and then they may have already had other issues that they were dealing with on top of a pandemic,” said Greenup County Superintendent Traysea Moresea.
Moresea said the district is gaining resources that will go directly to students. The focus is wraparound services.
“That is something that I think people are starting to realize that schools provide more than just reading writing and arithmetic,” said Moresea. “We have a mental health specialist and, of course, our school counselors. Kids get PT, OT, speech therapy, and we feed them, we often clothe them.”
The district will have trauma kits available to students. Those will contain items to help the student calm that they can take home. They can include mindful prompts, journals, coloring book and other resources for social emotional health and well-being.
“There has been a great increase from pre-COVID to post-COVID on the level of anxiety and really the severity issue,” Shoemaker said. “It was increasing prior to the pandemic and the pandemic has just catapulted it to a different level.”
The grant will also allow the district to pay their teachers to create a soft skills curriculum for preschool through 12th grade. The curriculum will work like building blocks, starting small with younger students and growing with each grade level.
Soft skills will start with how to cooperate in a team and communicate, then grow to how to communicate in a job interview, work on a creative team and fill out an application, Shoemaker explained.
Olive Hill Elementary School will double its mini-school for 3- and 4-year-olds who are not yet in school. The program began in the spring as a way to help prepare those children for preschool.
The program met on Tuesdays and Thursdays for an hour each with about 12 students. The grant will allow two sessions of the program to run with 10 kids each, said
A part-time coordinator and two assistants will be hired from the grant to take on the mini-school program, which was run through volunteers in the six weeks it operated in the spring after return, said Donna Stamber from Operation Care Family Resource Center at Olive Hill Elementary School.
“It means everything because I am a solo coordinator,” Stamber said. “It will make a big difference in what I can offer families … and children from birth up to 5 years old. It’s life-changing for our center and for our families.”
Another part of the program is parent-in-the-know sessions “for parents of children from birth up to 5 years old (with) information they may need to know about child development, any resources out there available to them.”
The center will purchase the kinder-music program to use in the mini-school program and with the parents and future Olive Hill Elementary students from birth to 5.
Stamber said she saw success in just the short time the program was operated after restrictions lifted. “Children were nervous about coming, and by the time the six weeks were over … they were excited to be there.”
Children have been isolated and a lack of socialization has been difficult. Stamber said the students from the six-week program were so excited to see each other.
“We’ll be able to offer that early childhood development for them, social skills, just being able to be around other kids, and what it means to interact with each other,” Stamber said.
The program will run all school year with the children in OHES two days of the week for the entirety of the school year. The program covers basic concepts like colors and letters. Stamber recalled the day the kids learned about the letter “I” and a 4-H department intern came in to teach them all about insects.
The fire department came in and the students had their time filled with fun activities that help them learn without them realizing, Stamber said.
“That should make a smoother transition for them going into preschool and really help them being kindergarten-ready,” Stamber said. “It’s just going to be a great opportunity for them.”
The coordinator said she is hopeful the grant will allow her to expand and buy more materials for the students.
“It’s got a great opportunity to grow,” she said. “It’s got great possibilities. To watch the children is just amazing … watch them realize how much they are learning.”
Announcements will be going out soon for those served by Olive Hill Elementary that have a future student who is 3 or 4 and the parent is interested in having them participate.
“I was just excited we got chosen. I was on pins and needles this week waiting for their decision to come down, but so thankful they chose our application,” Stamber said.
Stamber credited the team that helped her write the grant of Myra Hatten, Brian Knipp and Rosemary Roberts.
“I had a great grant-writing team,” Stamber said. “It was a team effort. It was exciting to get it submitted and wait for the decision.”
Stamber continued to express her gratitude for the money and the excitement for how the money will help the future students of Olive Hill Elementary.
“I’m just thankful that they chose us,” she said. “It will bless our children and their families with what we’ve got planned for the program.”