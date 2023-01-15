HUNTINGTON The Pallottine Foundation of Huntington is conducting a free workshop for nonprofit organizations to learn how to write effective grant applications, according to a press release from Foundation for the Tri-State.
Foundation for the Tri-State and the Pallottine Foundation are working as partners in this event, which is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mountwest Community and Technical College at 1 Mountwest Way in Huntington. Lunch will be provided.
Attendees should be connected with a registered nonprofit organization, according to the release. Participants will receive a free two-year membership to grantstation.com.
Register online by Jan. 27 at https://grant-writing-huntington.eventbrite.com.
Call (304) 397-5955 for more information.