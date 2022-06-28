HUNTINGTON An artist who has been selected to coordinate asphalt art projects in three Huntington neighborhoods will meet with residents during community meetings next week to gain input for the designs.
Denver-based artist Chelsea Hart will paint murals on intersections at 14th Street West at The Wild Ramp; 10th Avenue and 17th Street where the Memphis Tennessee Garrison historic home is located; and Collis Avenue and 26th Street at the new Highlawn Elementary School.
Hart was selected for the projects through an application process this year.
She received a bachelor’s degree in visual studies from Western Kentucky University in 2013 and has completed several public art projects in Colorado, Indiana, Ohio and California.
Hart will conduct the following community meetings to gain input from residents for the asphalt art designs:
• 2 and 7 p.m. Tuesday at Highlawn Elementary School, 2613 Collis Ave.
• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at West Huntington Public Library, 901 14th Street W.
• 6 p.m. Thursday at Marie Redd Senior Center, 1750 9th Ave.
Her goal is to understand what is important to the residents and what they value about their neighborhood. Using this input she gains from the community meetings, Hart will submit two different designs for each intersection. Residents then will vote for their favorite design in July.
The Foundation for the Tri-State Community was selected as a recipient of a $25,000 grant from the Bloomberg Foundation in 2021 to create asphalt art at three intersections in Huntington in neighborhoods that were targeted by the Huntington Innovation Project Plan: Fairfield, Highlawn and the West End.