CATLETTSBURG Grant monies are starting to flow in to help abate the flooding that has bedeviled southern Boyd County over the last two decades.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Boyd County Fiscal Court, the court voted to accept a $90,000 grant from the state for work on Big Run (the county would kick in up to $10,000), to place North Big Run on the list of affected areas in the 2022 spring floods to get $29,000 reimbursed and to accept $5,000 from the Shriners to start the study and design of a retention pond at the El Hasa Temple on KY 180.
Laurel Matula, the professional grant writer contracted by the county, said while the money isn’t a lot in the grand scheme of things, it’s a start.
“These grants build off one another,” Matula said. “If we can establish we used $90,000 properly, we can then go after larger sums. No one wants the federal government just to hand out grants to anyone. You have to have a track record.”
The $90,000 grant for Big Run will go towards stream stabilization, such as shoring up portions of the roadways, getting the stream into the correct flow and essentially trying to treat the causes of flood damage rather than putting a band-aid on the problem, Matula said.
For the FEMA monies from the 2022 flood, some of that money will be spent getting sediment out from under the bridge near Bowling’s Garage, owned by mechanic Kevin Bowling.
Bowling began speaking up frequently at meetings earlier this year, asking for more help to address flooding on East Fork, after the county designated a piece of old Addington land a TIF district to make way for a proposed shopping center.
Since the spring floods, Bowling said flooding hasn’t been too bad in his neck of the woods — he has a telephone pole marked at 38 inches, to denote how high the water can get.
“The worst one was in 2002,” Bowling said. “This whole area was flooded out and you couldn’t get out. I seen one boy across the way get on a raft and float across to get to his house.”
Over at the Shriner’s Temple, Potentate Eddie Hazlett said getting involved with the flood mitigation was “a no brainer.”
He said his organization went to the May 14 meeting held by the Boyd County Fiscal Court to listen to resident concerns about flooding. There, his organization presented officials with figures on the floods at the temple between 2002 and 2015, which all together resulted in $590,000 in reimbursements from FEMA.
“The worst we’ve ever had it was in 2002 when we had 6-to-7 feet come into the temple,” Hazlett said. “Last year, we had 3-to-4 feet come into the temple, which really hurt us because we weren’t able to do fundraising with COVID, then that happened. We had to cut out thousands of square feet of sheet rock and we lost a few large kitchen appliances from it.”
Hazlett said he’s appreciative that the fiscal court has started to address flooding in the county and hopes to see plans for the pond when the organization meets again in a few months.
Matula said work along Big Run will start immediately, while the retention pond will have to go through a design and study process before backhoes can start breaking ground.
“We can’t just say ‘it’s going to cost $200,000’ and get a grant for it,” she said. “We have to show how much it will cost.”
In the meantime, Matula said more documentation has to be made of the flooding issues — residents who would like to report reoccurring flooding issues can email Matula at laurel@erassist.com.
“Anyone with flooding needs to make us aware, so we can have our stream specialists look at it,” she said. “If we don’t have it documented, we can’t submit for it.”