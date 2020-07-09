Ashland Community and Technical College will use a $75,000 grant from Kentucky Power and the American Electric Power Foundation to support one of its solar power training projects.
ACTC will use the grant to buy a Solar SmartFlower, which is a ground-mounted solar power system with GPS tracking to follow the sun.
The device would be used as an educational trainer to provide power to ACTC’s training facilities and equipment, such as an electric car charging station.
The college also will use it in its electrical technology department to teach cutting-edge technology.
The SmartFlower also will aid student engagement in solar photovoltaics, programmable logic controls, electrical motor controls and battery technology, all curriculum requirements at ACTC.
“ACTC is grateful for the investment of Kentucky Power and the AEP Foundation to help us deliver cutting-edge training in solar energy in our technical programs,” ACTC President Larry Ferguson said.
“This grant is a significant investment in our young adults and our community as they learn about energy through solar power. ACTC is such a valuable resource in our community and we are glad to partner with them by helping fund this program,” said Kentucky Power President Brett Mattison.