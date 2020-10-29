Gov. Andy Beshear and Rep. Hal Rogers announced two projects during the 2020 SOAR (Shaping Our Appalachian Region) virtual summit on Thursday. One is expected to result in the creation of 250 full-time jobs in the Ashland area, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
The King’s Daughters Health System expansion project will receive $4 million through the Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) Pilot grant program. If approved by Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, the money will be used to purchase health care equipment. Along with creating jobs, it is expected to mitigate job losses and concerns about availability of care in the region following the closure of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital.
“We appreciate Gov. Andy Beshear and his administrative team for their continued support,” said Kristie Whitlatch, president and CEO of King’s Daughters. “They recognize the importance of health care and have shown dedication to improving our local economy.
“We are honored to receive this grant,” Whitlatch continued. “… Our community has seen a significant loss in jobs due to the decline in coal and steel and recently experienced another loss with the closure of (OLBH). These funds will help mitigate these economic impacts while also ensuring our community has access to world-class health care.”
Beshear and Rogers also announced a project in Pike County. Pikeville Medical Center, if approved by OSMRE, will get $4.27 million to expand and equip the Pikeville Medical Center’s Leonard Lawson Cancer Center. With the expansion, according to the press release, the Pike County cancer center will increase the chemotherapy treatment area by 7,000 square feet.
“My administration knows that health care is a basic human right, and it has never been more important than now as we battle this global health pandemic,” Beshear said. “We are committed to working with our federal partners to help deliver the best possible care for all of our citizens. It’s how we build a stronger eastern Kentucky and a better Kentucky for everyone.”
The AML Pilot program has paved the way to $130 million awarded to the commonwealth.
Beshear and Rogers announced Colby Hall as the new executive director of SOAR. Hall is a native of Somerset and a University of Kentucky graduate.