WESTWOOD Grandview outlet opened a new store in Westwood on Friday, complete with a grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting put on by Ashland Alliance.
Grandview owner Don Ashworth said it was fortunate that the individual from whom he had purchased the property at Grandview’s Grayson location also owned the property in Westwood.
Once the Dollar General moved from there, he was able to purchase that building as well. The new location employs 10 people currently, and Grandview overall employs more than 100 people at its locations in South Point, Grayson and South Shore.
“We work real hard to make sure we have a large selection for our customers,” Ashworth said. “And we don’t sell anything if we can’t save our customers money.”
A good example of this is the curtains they sell, some of which at other retailers would cost the consumer up to $100. Grandview sells them for 10 bucks. The new store will be open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Managers Lori Lewis and Nikki Fleming are both from Grayson, but they are delighted to currently be serving customers at the new Westwood store.
“The best way to see what we currently have available is to follow us on Facebook,” Lewis said. “We’ll be getting new shipments in once per week.”