CATELTTSBURG A 22-year-old woman accused of a sex crime was among the many indicted this week in Boyd County.
Hattie Killin, of Ashland, was indicted on a single count of third-degree rape. According to the indictment, Killin committed the offense on Jan. 10.
Third-degree rape is defined in the indictment as when somebody 21 years old or older has sex with somebody less than the age of 16.
If convicted, she faces up to five years in prison.
An indictment is merely an accusation and should not be misconstrued as an indication of guilt.
The following folks were indicted by the grand jury:
• Pamela D. Christian, 34, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of public intoxication and one count of simple possession of heroin.
• Larry W. Ashley, 37, of Ashland, second-offense simple possession of meth, first-offense simple possession of a first-degree substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Randy L. Chaffin, 45, of no fixed address, was indicted on one count of public intoxication and one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin.
• Alicia M. Wiseman, 26, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
• Jonathon B. Maynard, 39, of no fixed address, was indicted on a second-degree burglary charge.
• Norman Vanderpool, 55, of Rush, was indicted on one count of first-offense meth possession, one count of first-offense heroin possession, one count of first-offense possession of a third-degree drug, one count of first-offense improper storage of a prescription drug and on one count of simple possession of marijuana.
The following people were indicted on charges of flagrant non-support:
• Delane Rowe, 43, of Ashland
• Andrew R. Patrick, 32, of Ashland
• Danny H. Herring, II, 40, of Ashland
• Richard M. Frazier, 38, of Flatwoods
• Brandon L. Fosson, 36, of Grayson
• Grady D. Daniels, Jr., 63, of Ashland