ASHLAND A Boyd County man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with an international wire fraud conspiracy.
The grand jury alleged the suspect “cleaned” money for a group of Romanian internet scammers. Another man is accused in a separate, partially sealed case, of doing the same in Boyd, Scott and Fayette counties.
The Daily Independent has chosen to keep their identities secret due to safety concerns.
The Boyd County man’s case is related to a 24-count indictment a grand jury in Lexington handed up in July 2018 charging at least 15 people, almost all Romanian nationals, with scamming U.S. citizens through fraudulent internet auctions. Five more people were indicted in 2019 — so far, 13 have pleaded guilty, according to federal court records.
Federal authorities have termed the conspiracy the “Alexandria Online Auction Fraud Network,” named after the Romanian city in which the bulk of the conspiracy operated. The alleged scammers used sites such as ebay, Craigslist, Amazon and Auto Trader to sell goods with fake advertisements and fake email accounts, the federal records show.
The scammers used personal information stolen from victims to set up bank accounts and seller accounts to cover their tracks, records show.
The goods advertised never existed, authorities alleged.
In order to get the money out of the United States and into the Balklands, authorities said the accused and others received the payments from the victims. Typically, the money would be uploaded onto a prepaid debit card, then turned into bitcoins — a digital currency — records show.
The bitcoins were then sent to Romanian accounts, where they could be turned into Euros and other forms of currency, records show.
Money launderers inside the Eastern District of Kentucky received a percentage for their troubles, records show. The man’s indictment shows he took his payments and converted them into silver bars and other luxury items.
The Boyd County man has been charged with a single count of money laundering. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison. While initially charged in the Ashland Division of the federal court district, Judge David L. Bunning signed an order Friday transferring the man’s case to Lexington due to its relationship with the other indictments.
(606) 326-2653 |