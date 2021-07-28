CATLETTSBURG While the biggest news coming out of the Boyd County grand jury was declining to issue charges in connection with the Juneteenth Blazer's shooting, plenty of other people saw their charges stick.
In Kentucky, a grand jury consists of 12 everyday citizens who are at least 18 years of age, reside in the county for which they are asked to serve and have felony convictions or indictments hanging over their heads (excluding pardons from the governor and expungements).
Unlike trial juries (legally called petit juries), the proceedings are conducted in secret by the prosecuting attorney presenting evidence. Only nine jurors must reach the decision to indict — meaning charge — a felony; petit juries require unanimous conviction.
Grand juries only charge in cases involving a felony. They may charge a misdemeanor, but there needs to be a felony in the mix to advance the case to circuit court.
Grand juries almost always follow the prosecutor's recommendation — as a New York judge once quipped, a prosecutor could get “a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich.”
According to an American Bar Association Journal article in 2014, out of 162,000 federal prosecutions in 2010, only 11 saw a grand jury decline to indict.
This week's round of indictments in Boyd County mostly consisted of drug and property crimes. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The following people were indicted last week:
• Jason L. Nikolov, 43, of Paducah, was indicted on eight traffic violations and one count of identity theft.
• Robert A. Skaggs, 51, of Grayson, was indicted on one count of third-offense DUI, one count of first-offense trafficking in more than 2 grams of meth, one count of first-offense heroin trafficking, one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and three traffic offenses.
• Joel D. Elkes, 43, address unknown, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense meth possession.
• Barry E. Vaughan, 36, and Anna J. Vaughan, 44, both of Ironton, were indicted as co-defendants on a sole count of first-degree possession of a forged instrument.
• Cody Pelphrey, 33, of South Point, and Melissa M. Ross, 36, of Rush, were indicted as co-defendants on a sole count of first-degree burglary.
• Lavonda Mason, 38, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense possession of a first-degree drug.
• Joseph L. Jordan, 28, and Brittany N. Jordan, 32, both of Ashland, were indicted as co-defendants. Joseph Jordan was indicted one count of first-offense DUI, one count of first-offense heroin possession and two traffic violations. Brittany Jordan was indicted on a sole count of heroin possession.
• Troy A. Stephens, 27, of Argillite, was indicted on one count of public intoxication, one count of first-offense possession of meth, one count of first-offense possession of heroin, one count of simple possession of weed and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Trae C. Damron, 27, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of first-offense possession of a first-degree drug and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
