RACELAND Grammy, Mimi, Poppy, Mamaw, Grandpa, Pappy, Nana, Pop-pop, Grandma and Papaw were all at Campbell Elementary School this week.
Each morning this week a different grade from the school — which has students from preschool through second grade — was led outside class-by-class to be greeted by their grandparents. The celebrations started Monday with the preschool class. Kindergarteners were up Tuesday. First-graders endured a rainy day Wednesday. Second-graders will finish out the celebrations today.
Principal Lisa Farley said the celebrations have been wonderful. Last year, the students weren’t able to have their normal celebration, so this year, a drive-thru event was planned.
Wednesday was full of rain, with thunder and lightning delaying the celebration a bit, but when the lightning disappeared, the children’s smiles appeared. First-graders sat under the awning to the front door of Campbell as their grandparents drove up car by car.
“It’s a good idea, to do something and keep them safe,” said Terry Meyer, who came to see Raylee Rigsby.
Rigsby loves to ride her bike and play outside, said Donna Meyer. She shared the two wanted to show their love and support to their granddaughter, but also to her parents and the school.
Each student had a treat bag and made a craft to give their grandparents. A teacher or staff member would lead each student down the sidewalk with an umbrella to their grandparents’ vehicle.
The students gave their gifts, and were covered with hugs and kisses. Some grandparents decorated their car, made signs and gave gifts for their grandchild or grandchild’s class. One student walked away with a few fresh dollar bills.
Emma-Kate Hopson’s grandparent LD and Bonnie Hester and Angelle and Mike Bressler decorated their truck with gold polka dots and princess balloons. Each pair had signs for her along with a tiara, teddy bear and flowers for “our princess.”
While the rain melted away some of the decorations, the love and care put in showed through.
Hopson was greeted by a second pair of grandparents, David and Jodi Morris, who came out because it’s exciting and makes kids happy, they said.
Craig Smith had Paw Patrol and Avengers balloons tied to his Jeep as he made his way through the long line of grandparents Wednesday morning. Those are his grandson Carson Smith’s favorite shows and characters.
Smith said his grandson is always coming up with games for them to play and his imagination makes him a unique grandson.
Music played throughout the morning and children chatted with classmates and their family members. The playlist was complete with “You’ve Got a Friend In Me” from Toy Story, an immediately recognized tune, as well as Golden Girls theme song “Thank you for Being a Friend” and more.
When asked about their grandchildren, the grandparents all lit up, and the reason for coming out was simple.
“I love my grandson,” said Diana Literall. She shared how her grandson Cameron Literall loves to play football with her.
The rain had no chance of dampening Grandparents Day.
