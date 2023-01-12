NELSONVILLE Stuart’s Opera House will present a matinee with Rhonda Vincent and The Rage at 3 p.m. Jan. 15.
Born in Greentop, Missouri, Vincent’s musical heritage goes back five generations. She is a multi-award winner — with a 2017 Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album, an Entertainer of the Year 2001, Song of the Year 2004, and unprecedented seven consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association from 2000–2006. She was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2021.
Vincent will perform some of the tunes she's known for, as well as songs from her latest album, "Music Is What I See."
She and her band had performed more than 10 times at the opera house and are a regional favorite.