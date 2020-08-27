ASHLAND Ashland’s city manager reported a setback at the water treatment plant has been resolved at Thursday’s city commission meeting.
Mike Graese said crews at the water plant discovered a build-up in caustic — a chemical used to treat the water — in the lines leading into Filters 1-4. While the build is perfectly safe for potable water, Graese said it reduced capacity tremendously for the filters.
The build-up cut the capacity of a 30-inch main line in half, the city manager noted.
Graese said the build-up was discovered when crews were testing new water under drains at the plant. The under drains are what catch the media — a mix of sand and anthracite the water is filtered through — before going into the rest of the treatment system. After a series of issues with the under drains, the city began installing a new system this year.
When the number of gallons didn’t add up, they had to go to the drawing board — that’s when they troubleshot the issue, the manager said.
Working around the clock, employees with in water treatment and distribution cut open the pipe and chiseled out the build-up, Graese said.
“Time was of the essence,” Graese said. “Filters 5 and 6 are on a different line, so they weren’t affected. But we had to take down Filters 1 through 4 to do this repair.”
Present at the meeting were employees in both departments who were instrumental in rectifying the issue. The mayor and commission recognized them for their hard, back-breaking work of climbing inside the pipes busting the deposits off with small jackhammers.
“This was 75 years worth of build-up that is the result of the necessary evil of treating water with chemicals,” Mayor Steve Gilmore said. “I tell the police department and the fire department they provide the most important service in the city. And that is true. But every day, our citizens need clean, safe water to shower, drink and do their laundry. This is unhesitatingly one of the most important services that can be done.”
By cleaning out the lines, Graese said one filter will be able to produce 5 million gallons of water a day.
Commissioners Marty Gute, Amanda Clark and Matt Perkins also extended their thanks to the workers for getting the lines cleared.
The renovations at the plant have been extended a little longer than initially thought — originally, the plan was to take two filters down at a time to install the under drains. Now, crews are taking one filter out of service at a time so as not to disrupt production, according to Graese.
That’s raised the contract by $102,860, to a grand total of $674,697, per the item voted on in the consent agenda. The city now owes $405,006 on the project.
The city commission also took up the following issues:
• Unanimously passed on second-reading — meaning it goes into effect — a contract with the Ashland School District to go 50/50 on a school resource officer from the police department.
• Unanimously passed on second-reading an ordinance banning the operation of ATVs and golf carts from city streets.
• Unanimously authorized an agreement with between APD and the FBI. Chief Todd Kelley declined to discuss the specifics on the agreement, which consists of “financial and tangible resources” for the department, per the agenda.
• Finalized renaming the area formerly known as Judd Plaza to Broadway Square. The commission also finalized renaming downtown “The District.” The votes were unanimous.
• Passed the first-reading of two ordinances that would give $32,000 to Safe Harbor out of the Community Block Grant Development Fund. According to the agenda — commissioners rarely discuss the ordinances during the sessions — $12,000 comes from the 2019 CDBG Action Plan, while the remainder came from the 2020 Action Plan. The vote was unanimous.
• Passed on first-reading a $32,000 contract for an engineering proposal from Howerton Engineering and Surveying PLLC for sidewalk, stairs and handrail project at Debord Terrace. The total cost of the project is $393,820, with $311,000 to be paid out of the CDBG Fund. Clark said the Ashland Housing Authority is kicking in $100,000 on the project. Clark abstained from the vote.
