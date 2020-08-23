ASHLAND The City of Ashland currently has 21 vacancies in the government.
In updated numbers made available Thursday, City Manager Mike Graese said the city government is authorized to hire 309 positions. Currently, 275 positions are filled and the city is hiring for five additional positions — two of those hires are internal.
Another five positions are currently furloughed, but could be brought back if revenues improve in the city, Graese said. If those folks were brought back, it would drop the number of vacancies intentionally unfilled to 16.
The city has had discussions regarding what to do with the furloughed employees, Graese said.
“We went back and forth on whether or not they should continued furloughed, because either way they're collecting unemployment. But there's subtle things that happen whether they're furloughed or fired,” Graese said. “We're trying to take care of our employees by furloughing them and not firing them. If they had performance issues, that would be a different conversation. This is not a performance-issue conversation.”
Some of the unfilled positions are due to consequences brought on by COVID-19 outside the city's control, according to Graese. For example, the city would like to hire a police officer or two, but can't because the state police academy is closed due to the pandemic.
Eight seasonal employees — six working at the bus station, one in finance and one in the Community Economic Development department — are working in various positions throughout the government. These seasonal employees are not filling the position formally, but they are carrying out the duties associated with various positions.
(606) 326-2653 |