SOUTH POINT A pie business will have its grand-opening ceremony today in South Point.
GR8 PIES is at 214 Collins Ave., Suite D. The ceremony is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
June Freeman is the inspiration behind GR8 PIES. According to Hunter Hall, who tells the story behind the business, Freeman was a mother, grandmother, wife, sister, friend, nurse, baker, housekeeper, musician and healer. Hall is Freeman’s grandchild.
Growing up, Freeman was one of 16 in the home of a Pentecostal pastor. She eventually worked at Kroger and cleaned houses, according to Hall.
Freeman walked 6 miles a day. She mowed miles of lawns. She would hide behind doors or counters as part of an ongoing prank war.
Freeman drove around with pies in her car to take to doctors, teachers and her friends (and probably sometimes strangers), Hall wrote.
“She came from nothing and built an empire,” Hunter Hall said.
Harlee Hall said she is from a family of bakers, “and in my free time I always loved to cook and bake.”
Freeman, her grandmother, “was known for her pies and desserts and, after her passing in late September (2022), I decided to open up a bakery to continue on her traditions and keep her legacy alive.”
“... I can’t wait to bring a true slice of heaven to each and every one of you,” Harlee Hall said. “Whether it’s from a piece of pie, or the kindness and love you feel when you walk through our front doors.