LOUISVILLE The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts has announced its 2023 class list, marking the second year the program has been able to expand, thanks to supplemental funding from the Kentucky Department of Education. This year’s class represents a milestone for the program as it has now accepted students from every single Kentucky county since its inception in 1987. More than half of the state’s 120 counties are represented in this year’s class alone.
The 2023 class will include 512 students from 73 different counties and will be at The University of Kentucky over two consecutive sessions throughout the summer. Each of the two sessions will be three weeks, with Session One taking place June 11 to July 1 and Session Two July 9 to July 29.
Participating from Boyd County are: Addison Conley, of Boyd County High School, for vocal music; Elizabeth Doran, of Boyd High School, for vocal music; Laura Stanfield, of Paul G. Blazer High School, for instrumental music-piano.
Participating from Greenup County is Savannah Grady, of Greenup County High School, for musical theater.
Participating from Rowan County are: Caroline Carlisle, of Rowan County Senior High School, for musical theater; Mia Carver, of Rowan County Senior High School, for musical theater; Joseph O'Hair, of Rowan County Senior High School, for drama; Carly Sallaz, of Rowan County Senior High School, for architecture and design; Emily Sallaz, of Rowan County Senior High School, for visual art.
Participating from Carter County is Griffin James, of East Carter County High School, for visual art.
Since 1987, more than 7,500 rising high school juniors and seniors have descended on a college campus setting to immerse themselves in an arts intensive environment, with cross-discipline learning, special guest artist performances and the opportunity to access critical life-changing college scholarships.