GREENUP Gov. Andy Beshear and Senior Adviser Rocky Adkins came to Greenup on Tuesday to award grants — including $1.5 million of funds for water and sewer — and to recognize the efforts of many Greenup employees who responded to aid those affected by the devastating floods in southeastern Kentucky this year.
The well-attended meeting was in the Greenup County Fiscal Courtroom. Greenup County Judge-Executive Robert Carpenter introduced Beshear and remarked that it was a historic meeting being the first time since Gov. Patton (1995-2003) was there. Beshear thanked Carpenter, then joked that when he left, he was going to “call that guy named Steve Beshear and ask him what he was doing.”
“We are so proud of this governor for the work that he has done,” Carpenter said. The judge-executive went on to thank the governor for his work helping not only Greenup County but every Kentucky county during the COVID pandemic, the tornadoes, the floods in western Kentucky and the recent floods in southeastern Kentucky.
“It’s a pleasure to have you here in Greenup County,” Carpenter said.
Beshear thanked Judge Carpenter for being a good friend and working so closely with his administration.
“Today we get to celebrate some awards that are going to build up our outdoor spaces here in Greenup County,” Beshear said. Beshear said that building up these spaces improve the quality of life and enhance the moments spent with families and friends, and having these spaces shows potential businesses and residents that Kentucky has not only the best work force in the country but also one of the greatest places to live.
“We are also going to announce funding that will provide clean drinking water to 65 households that have not had it,” Beshear told the crowd. “And then we are going to honor some heroes from this community.”
Beshear told the crowd that as of Tuesday the devastating flooding has taken 40 lives.
“Each one a child of God,” he said. “Each one irreplaceable to their family and their community. We mourn with them, but we stand committed to do everything to do whatever it takes — no matter how long it takes — to get every family back up on their feet and to get every single building and structure rebuilt. We will be there tomorrow, and the next day, and next week, no matter how long it takes, and when we start talking about heroes I think the people of eastern Kentucky not only know they are not alone but that counties right next door are ready to step up and help them in their time of need.
“And I also want to thank the General Assembly, both your senator and representative, that wrapped up a special session that was pretty special,” Beshear said. “For the first time in my lifetime we had a session that wasn’t partisan or even bipartisan, but just nonpartisan. That’s going to open up about $213 million extra to help those communities over the next six months. and it’s really special for all of us to work on the same team, Team Kentucky, making sure we are doing the right thing.”
On the local front, Beshear announced a $33,564 grant applied for by the City of Russell that will go toward helping build the new Russell City Park. The project will now move toward a federal review, Beshear said.
“The City of Worthington also applied for a Land and Water Conservation Grant for a city park,” he said.
Beshear said the grant was intended to make their existing city park better, including resurfacing a basketball court where many community members come to enjoy themselves.
“If there is one thing in Kentucky we know a little bit about, it’s how important a good basketball court is,” Beshear said.
The grant will be for $13,000 and will also convert the existing tennis court into four pickleball courts and add rubber benches and tables. The governor also recognized FIVCO Executive Director Kelly Ward and FIVCO for working hard to bring funding for much needed projects in the FIVCO area.
The Governor awarded $1.5 million to the City of Greenup from the Cleaner Water Program — through American Rescue Plan Act funds — to extend water and sewer service to unserved areas, specifically the lower White Oak area, and provide service to 65 previously unserved households.
“I just want to commend everyone who has worked on the water issues,” Webb said. “There have been several challenges and major inconveniences in the past year or so. But they have handled it in a very collaborative, informative and effective manner, and this project is so needed. So I want to commend everyone that has anything to do with Greenup Water for the way they have handled themselves and their customers over the last year.”
“We want to thank Gov. Beshear for his leadership and Sen. Webb and Rep. Dr. Danny Bentley,” Greenup Mayor Lundie Meadows said. “The governor touched on this, but I receive calls every day from people in the county who are absolutely begging for drinking water. Their wells have dried up or they are having to pay people to haul water to them, sometimes from out of state. It is very important to me.”
Gov. Beshear also recognized numerous Greenup County employees for their selfless dedication to helping those in need in southeastern Kentucky by conferring the title of Kentucky Colonel on them.
“The devastation in southeastern Kentucky was unprecedented,” Beshear said. “But so was the response from individuals and counties like Greenup.”
The award was to honor the efforts of the individuals who, with other first-responders from other counties in the Commonwealth, were able to save more than 1,400 Kentuckians in the first two days.
“We mourn the loss of those 40 people,” Beshear said. “But many were saved through the work of so many incredible people like the ones we recognize today.”