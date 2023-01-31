ASHLAND Gov. Andy Beshear brought the bacon to Ashland Monday, announcing more than $4 million in direct investment into Boyd County.
With what seemed like a pallet of Publisher Clearing House-style checks, the Democrat (who is seeking re-election this year) tossed around the dough to a slew of government agencies and non-profits on the second floor of the High Lands Museum.
It was a bona fide who's who of local politicians and community leaders, including eastern Kentucky's shadow governor, Rocky Adkins. Even retired Greenup County Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter was in the audience.
Prior to announcing the funds, Beshear gave a little stump speech to the gathered, stating in the last two years $21 billion in private sector investment was made in the state, with 42,600 new jobs.
He also touted the lowest unemployment numbers in Kentucky history, with rates below 4%. Those numbers do not include those who have quit looking for a job.
Beshear promised to deliver more jobs to northeastern Kentucky, which has been attempting to recover from an economic death spiral brought by the departure of steel and coal.
"You ain't seen nothing yet," Beshear said. "I know there's another big one outside of Revolutionary Racing coming to Boyd County. In the next couple of years, it's coming."
Beshear credited many of the accomplishments, in the face of a pandemic and natural disasters, to hard work, determination and bi-partisanship in Frankfort.
"What we tend to pay attention to is the disagreements, but if you look at infrastructure and our response to these disasters, myself and the legislature have been on the same page," Beshear said.
Of the $4 million, $2.9 million was allocated to clean water infrastructure. A little more than $1 million was awarded to the city of Ashland to help with sewer updates and pump station repairs.
Mayor Matt Perkins called the funds "critical to ensure we have safe water going into the Ohio."
Sewer District 4 received $856,000 for a pump station at Camp Landing, while the Cannonsburg Water District received $906,000 for waterline projects, including a hook-up for future industrial sites along Addington Road.
Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said it was a "a big help" and "a great thing for our economic development."
Referring to the complete failure that was Braidy Industries, Beshear said he hoped the infrastructure would help make the former Braidy property a site of economic development "that will actually happen."
Catlettsburg also received $150,000 for pump station improvements.
Two local tourism boards also received a good chunk of change, with the Ashland Tourism board receiving $121,744 in funds and Boyd County Tourism receiving $142,000.
A total of 13 nonprofits in the community also received funds. Beshear said those non-profits are "doing God's work by helping those who have been left behind, who need help the most."
They are as follows:
• Safe Harbor — $100,000
• Community Hospice — $100,000
• Salvation Army of North East Kentucky — $9,000
• Ashland Community Kitchen — $87,000
• Ashland Nursing Home Corporation — $100,000
• Paramount Arts Center — $100,000
• Highlands Museum — $100,000
• Hope's Place — $60,000
• CaRES — $50,000
• The Neighborhood — $60,000
• Ashland YMCA — $100,000
• Federated Charities — $60,000
• Ramey Estep — $100,000
(606) 326-2653 |