ASHLAND Gov. Andy Beshear made a stop in Ashland Tuesday to announce the opening of the registration period of the Appalachian Regional Commission conference in Ashland and $5.3 million in flood relief for Letcher and Perry counties.
Beshear and ARC co-chair Gayle Manchin also announced University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari will be the keynote speaker at the conference, which is scheduled for Sept. 11 and 12. Registration information for the conference can be located at arc.gov.
Announcements for flood relief included $4.4 million in ARC funds to go toward a housing development in Perry County that was washed away in the 2022 floods, with $4.4 million to be matched from the Eastern Kentucky SAFE funds.
Another $996,972 in ARC dollars will go towards water and sewer lines in Letcher County for the rebuild effort.