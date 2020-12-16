Gov. Andy Beshear announced a $1.5 million Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot program grant for site work at EastPark during Ashland Alliance’s annual meeting, held virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, on Tuesday evening.
The grant is linked to the construction of a 65,000 square-foot building project in the industrial park where Greenup and Boyd counties meet.
The project, according to a press release from the governor’s office, will allow Northeast Kentucky Industrial Development Authority Inc. (EastPark) to compete for tenants that could create new jobs for the region.
“This is another huge step forward for Northeast Kentucky, EastPark and Ashland Alliance,” Beshear said. “This AML grant is another solid building block for job creation and a healthier future for this area as we emerge from this pandemic and create a better commonwealth for all Kentuckians.”
Beshear called it “100% shovel-ready.”
U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers (District 5) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have championed $540 million in federal funding for the AML Pilot program since 2016 — $130 million has been awarded to Kentucky.
Outgoing Alliance Board Chairperson Kristie Whitlatch, the President and CEO of King’s Daughters Medical Center, kicked off the 80-minute virtual event. She touched on the challenges the pandemic has presented to KDMC and the area. Whitlatch thanked Rocky Adkins, Beshear’s Senior Adviser who also spoke on Tuesday, for his unyielding support, and also showered praise onto Beshear for the tough decisions he’s made and stood by.
Cindy Wiseman officially took over that spot vacated by Whitlatch. She is Kentucky Power’s vice president of external affairs and customer service. After thanking Whitlatch and medical workers for being “heroes,” her first task as chairperson was to introduce Adkins.
The Elliott County and Morehead State graduate spoke for a few minutes, during which he expressed his confidence in the local leaders in the northeastern Kentucky community.
Beshear said Whitlatch and KDMC have been instrumental in fighting the coronavirus in 2020. He thanked Alliance President Tim Gibbs for having Tuesday’s event virtually and he said he hopes next year will be in-person again. He continued to emphasize the importance of everyone playing his or her part in combatting COVID-19.
“We’re going to write a history, a history for Kentucky, one where we took care of each other better than just about any other state,” Beshear said.
Gibbs called 2020 the most challenging of his six years in his position with the Alliance. He still managed to highlight many positives in the area, including resilient individuals and businesses. He recognized the late Paula Mayo, who worked for Ashland Alliance for almost 40 years.
