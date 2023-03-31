Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Rain likely. High around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.